White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles versus Cubs
Giolito (11-3) was dealt the loss Saturday against the Cubs after surrendering six runs on four hits and five walks across four innings. He had five strikeouts.
Giolito has allowed more than three runs only twice in his last 14 starts, both of which have been against the White Sox's crosstown rivals. The 24-year-old couldn't find his command Saturday, with the five walks setting a season high. Giolito still finishes a quality first half of the season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 120:38 K:BB through 100 innings.
