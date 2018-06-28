White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Struggles with control Thursday
Giolito took a no-decision Thursday, yielding one run on four walks and four hits in a 2-1 loss to the Twins. He struck out three batters and allowed a home run.
It wasn't the most impressive line, but it may have been Giolito's best start of the season. He held Minnesota off the scoreboard until Logan Morrison smacked a leadoff homer to start the seventh innings. After a 2.38 ERA in 45.1 innings last season, the former top prospect owns an atrocious 6.59 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 51 walks in 84.2 innings in 2018. Giolito will look to build on the solid outing next Tuesday in Cincinnati.
