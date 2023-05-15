Giolito (2-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out six.

Giolito put the White Sox in a quick hole after he gave up three runs on four hits in the opening frame. He settled in afterwards, with his only other blemish on the day coming in the fourth after letting up a solo home run to Yainer Diaz. Sunday was the third start of the year during which Giolito didn't issue any free passes and he's recorded at least six strikeouts in seven of his nine outings. Despite pitching well thus far, the 28-year-old sits at two wins through the first month and a half of the season. He'll take a 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB over 53.2 innings into his next projected start against the Royals.