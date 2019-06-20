White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Surrenders six earned
Giolito (10-2) allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.
Giolito was doomed by the long ball, as he surrendered three home runs -- two to Willson Contreras -- including a grand slam in the first frame. Despite clearly lacking his best stuff, Giolito still generated nine strikeouts on 21 swinging strikes and also managed to work into the fifth inning. He's been excellent for the majority of the season, illustrated by the fact that he still has a 2.74 ERA and 1.02 WHIP after this shaky effort, and had allowed more than one earned run only twice in his last nine starts entering Wednesday. Giolito will look to get back on track in his next start in another tough matchup Monday at Boston.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Cruises to ninth straight win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws another gem•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Wins seventh straight decision•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Fans 10 in seventh win•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses four-hit shutout•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Earns fifth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...