Giolito (1-0) earned his first win, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.1 innings against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Giolito cruised through the first two innings, having struck out five straight Mariners. After Zack Collins gave him a three-run lead on his first home run in the second inning, it looked like an easy night for Chicago's ace, but his defense forced extra throws during a 39-pitch third. Once the defensive follies ended, Giolito got back to work, retiring the final seven batters faced. He's penciled in to make his next start Monday at home against Cleveland.