White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tabbed with loss vs. O's
Giolito (10-11) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one through six innings, taking the loss Sunday against the Orioles.
Giolito got hit hard early in his outing, surrendering five first-inning runs and then another in the fourth. He'd exit the game with a two-run lead after tossing 61 of 98 pitches for strikes. Through 30 starts in 2018, the 24-year-old has struggled to a 5.77 ERA with a 118:83 K:BB over 165.1 innings. Giolito will search for a better outcome in his next appearance Saturday against the Cubs.
