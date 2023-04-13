Giolito (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing one run off five hits over six innings while walking two batters and striking out seven.

Aside from hitting Kyle Farmer in the face with a pitch, it was a solid outing for Giolito, though not a very efficient one -- it took him 108 pitches to get through six frames. His lone blemish came on a Michael Taylor bases-loaded groundout that ended up driving in a run. Giolito still might not have the prettiest statline to look at on the year, but Wednesday was certainly a nice bounce-back performance from his last start in Pittsburgh.