White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Takes ninth loss
Giolito (14-9) allowed five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 12 across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Royals.
Giolito surrendered only two runs through five innings but allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base in the sixth inning. He then coughed up a three-run homer to sour his performance. Positively, he still racked up 12 strikeouts and let only six hitters reach base. Even with his failure to limit runs in this start, Giolito has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings. For the season, he owns a 3.41 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 228 strikeouts across 176.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the ball next on Tuesday at Minnesota.
