White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Testing hamstring Monday
Giolito will test his strained hamstring with another side session Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Giolito is already eligible to return from the injured list but will need at least a few more days. His exact return date should become clearer following Monday's session.
