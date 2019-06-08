Giolito improved to 9-1 on the season after throwing 7.2 scoreless innings Saturday against the Royals, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out 11.

The impressive showing continued Giolito's remarkable breakout season, shrinking his ERA to 2.28. He's been especially excellent over his last four outings, allowing just three runs in 32 innings while recording a 39:4 K:BB. He'll look to keep the momentum going next Friday against the Yankees.