Giolito (8-6) earned the win over Houston on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight over nine innings.

Giolito was supported by five home runs, which certainly made life easy for the White Sox's ace, but he didn't need it. After allowing a first-inning double to Michael Brantley, Giolito retired 22 consecutive batters before Abraham Toro touched him for a two-out home run in the eighth. This was his first complete game since he no-hit the Pirates on Aug. 25 last season. Giolito's next turn through the rotation lines up for Friday on the road against Milwaukee.