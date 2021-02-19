Giolito had his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
New manager Tony La Russa got a look at Giolito and came away impressed. "The sharpness, because he has worked really hard to get here," La Russa said of what stood out. "And you can see the connection he has with [pitching coach] Ethan [Katz]." The right-hander will fit somewhere in the top three of what should be one of the better trios in MLB. Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Lance Lynn sit atop a deep rotation.
