Giolito allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against the Rangers.

Giolito keeps working toward what is expected to be an Opening Day start, even though manager Tony La Russa didn't commit to that, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Giolito expressed his desire to pitching the season opener, but he was more focused how well is slider behaved during the outing. He's allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over nine Cactus League innings.