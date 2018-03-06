White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws in
Giolito allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Monday's split-squad game against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Giolito was much sharper Monday than in his first spring start, which is the process for pitchers in spring training. The right-hander will be part of the White Sox's rotation in 2018 and be given a long leash. There will be some growing pains for Giolito, whose shown a proclivity to giving up home runs during his brief exposure to major-league hitters. He's allowed 15 long balls over 66.2 career innings.
