White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws live BP
Giolito (chest) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox have brought Giolito along at a measured pace but never expressed doubt he'd be ready for Opening Day. Manager Rick Renteria didn't offer a date for when Giolito will face batters in game action, but he acknowledged that it won't be too much longer, perhaps as early as this week.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing spring debut•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Live batting practice on tap•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Does more in second bullpen•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: On track after bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Gearing up for bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Not concerned about rib issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.