Giolito (chest) threw a 30-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox have brought Giolito along at a measured pace but never expressed doubt he'd be ready for Opening Day. Manager Rick Renteria didn't offer a date for when Giolito will face batters in game action, but he acknowledged that it won't be too much longer, perhaps as early as this week.

