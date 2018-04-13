Giolito (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks over 6.1 innings in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.

It's hard for Giolito to win games when his mates muster three singles in support, but the right-hander once again failed to command consistently and often pitched with men on base. Manager Rick Renteria talked to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune about the cool April weather messing with Giolito's grip, which may have a role in his 12 walks over 18 innings. Giolito will look for better feel, and hopefully weather, in his next start Tuesday in Oakland.