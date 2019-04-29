White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws successful side session
Giolito (hamstring) felt good after a 50-pitch bullpen session Monday.
Giolito left his previous start April 17 against the Royals with left hamstring tightness, but his stay on the injured list appears unlikely to last much longer than the minimum 10 days. He's already eligible to return, though the White Sox have yet to announce when he'll be activated.
