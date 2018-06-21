White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Thursday's start postponed
Giolito's start against Oakland on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, so expect Giolito to take the hill during one of those contests as the rest of the White Sox's rotation remains the same. Over 14 starts this year, he's posted a 7.19 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with a 40:45 K:BB across 71.1 innings.
