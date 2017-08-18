Giolito will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday to start one game of the doubleheader against the Twins.

With the minor-league season winding down, it seemed inevitable that we would see Giolito join the big-league rotation at some point in either late August or early September. He is on the 40-man roster and has 166 career innings at Triple-A, so it is reasonable for Chicago to turn to him for this start. Giolito posted a 4.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 24.3 percent strikeout rate with Charlotte, so while he is a big ERA/WHIP risk, there is some strikeout upside. That said, he had pitched better of late, logging four quality starts and allowing six runs while fanning 28 over his last 31.2 innings (six starts). We know the date Giolito will make his debut, but it remains to be seen whether he will start the day game or the night game. The White Sox needed to call upon a sixth starter due to the doubleheader, so it is possible that Giolito will be sent back to Charlotte after Monday's start before rejoining the White Sox when rosters expand in September, or he could remain up for good, with his performance possibly dictating which course the White Sox take.