Giolito was named the third starter in the rotation to begin the 2019 season, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Giolito is in line to pitch the third game of the 2019 campaign against the Royals on Sunday. He struggled to an 8.84 ERA with 18 punchouts over 18.1 frames in spring training and posted a 6.13 ERA over 173.1 innings last season, but the White Sox have confidence that he's the man for the job.