Giolito (3-1) pitched 7.1 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in a victory against the Indians on Tuesday.

The Indians had baserunners in five of the seven complete innings Giolito pitched, but he permitted a runner to reach third base just once. The victory improved Giolito to 3-1, but he did experience a bit of a rocky beginning to the year. However, in his last three starts, Giolito owns a 1.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 innings. Overall, he has submitted a 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 31 innings this year. Giolito will look to keep this hot streak going on the road against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories