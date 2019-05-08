Giolito (3-1) pitched 7.1 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in a victory against the Indians on Tuesday.

The Indians had baserunners in five of the seven complete innings Giolito pitched, but he permitted a runner to reach third base just once. The victory improved Giolito to 3-1, but he did experience a bit of a rocky beginning to the year. However, in his last three starts, Giolito owns a 1.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 innings. Overall, he has submitted a 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 31 innings this year. Giolito will look to keep this hot streak going on the road against the Blue Jays on Sunday.