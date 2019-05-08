White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses 7.1 scoreless innings
Giolito (3-1) pitched 7.1 shutout innings while allowing just three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in a victory against the Indians on Tuesday.
The Indians had baserunners in five of the seven complete innings Giolito pitched, but he permitted a runner to reach third base just once. The victory improved Giolito to 3-1, but he did experience a bit of a rocky beginning to the year. However, in his last three starts, Giolito owns a 1.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 innings. Overall, he has submitted a 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 31 innings this year. Giolito will look to keep this hot streak going on the road against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: No-decision in return•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Activated ahead of start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Expected to start Thursday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws successful side session•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Testing hamstring Monday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Nearing return to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...