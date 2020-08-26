Giolito (3-2) no-hit the Pirates, allowing just one walk and striking out 13 over nine innings in Tuesday's win.

Giolito cruised through his first career no-hitter on 101 pitches (74 strikes). The 13 strikeouts were the most in a no-hitter by a White Sox pitcher in franchise history. The stellar performance was also his fourth career complete game and third shutout. The 26-year-old now has a 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 43.2 innings this season. Giolito will look to maintain his recent dominance Sunday at home versus the Royals.