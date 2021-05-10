Giolito (2-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over Kansas City.

Giolito snapped a three-start losing streak with his steady outing Sunday. He gave up a run on a Salvador Perez double play in the first inning before settling into four scoreless frames. The 26-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.54 across 35.2 innings. Giolito is lined up for a rematch with the Royals at home next weekend.