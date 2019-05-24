Giolito (6-1) dominated with a four-hit, complete-game shutout against the Astros on Thursday, walking one batter while punching out nine.

Not only was it Giolito's first complete game shutout, it was also the first time in his career to earn four consecutive wins. The only four hits Giolito allowed were singles as the right-hander fanned a season-high nine batters and threw 87-of-107 pitches for strikes. It was quite the feat against a top-ranked Houston offense. The right-hander will carry a 2.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB into a favorable showdown with Kansas City on Tuesday.