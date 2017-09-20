Giolito (2-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Tuesday against the Astros. He struck out three and was saddled with the loss.

Giolito pitched well Tuesday but was stuck with the loss after the White Sox's offense was only able to muster up one run on the night. After appearing overmatched at the big-league level with the Nationals last season (6.75 ERA over 21.1 IP), the young righty has looked much more composed with his new organization in 2017, as he now holds a 2.58 ERA in his six starts since being recalled on Aug. 22. He lines up for a start against the Royals on Sunday.