White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses quality start in Saturday no-decision
Giolito gave up three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings Saturday but didn't factor into the decision during the White Sox's 4-3 win over the Royals. He struck out one batter.
The White Sox rallied with three runs in the eighth to propel themselves to a win after Giolito was removed. The right-hander's punchout total didn't wow his fantasy owners, but he showed flashes of promise despite logging just 49 strikes in 89 pitches. He'll look to put up better numbers in his next scheduled turn Thursday against the Tigers, who present another friendly matchup.
