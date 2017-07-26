Giolito spun a seven-inning shutout in his start Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte, surrendering four hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

It's the second seven-inning shutout in four starts for Giolito, but the right-hander is still searching for consistency, as he sandwiched the two quality starts around a pair of dud outings in which he gave up a combined eight runs over six innings. According to Michael Leboff of MiLB.com, Giolito indicated that he's been able to spot his off-speed pitches effectively, but is still having difficulty commanding his fastball. If he can improve in the latter area over his subsequent outings, Giolito could receive a promotion to the big leagues in September as the rebuilding White Sox look to assess their younger rotation options.