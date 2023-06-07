Giolito (5-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three walks over six scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Giolito stumped the Yankees on Tuesday, holding them hitless through six innings but was pulled after throwing 100 pitches. The no-hit bid was quickly spoiled in the seventh, as Joe Kelly allowed an RBI double to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Tuesday's outing marked Giolito's first start without allowing a run since April 18, while he also tallied more than six punchouts for the first time in five starts. Though Giolito hasn't been able to match his impressive stats from years prior, he has undoubtedly been serviceable in 2023, owning a 3.75 ERA and 1.20 WHIP to pair with a 76:24 K/BB through 13 appearances (74.1 innings). He's expected to take on the Marlins at home for his next start.