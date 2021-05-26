Giolito (4-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Giolito was given a five-run lead after two innings and he took advantage by attacking the strike zone and avoiding walks. Both of his runs came in the third inning, though the rally was aided by a throwing error by Yoan Moncada as well as an infield hit. Overall, it was another strong outing for Giolito, and he was now combined to allow two earned runs across his last 14 innings of work. Giolito is projected to make his next start Sunday against Baltimore.