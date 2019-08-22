White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in complete-game gem
Giolito (14-6) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out 12 to turn in a complete-game shutout and earn the win Wednesday against the Twins.
As his line suggests, Giolito dominated the Twins to turn in his second complete-game shutout of the season. This wasn't an isolated effort however, as he now has double-digit strikeouts in each of his past three starts and has seven or more punchouts in seven consecutive outings. In the midst of a breakout campaign, Giolito has a 3.20 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 194 strikeouts across 151.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday in a rematch against the Twins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...