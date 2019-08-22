Giolito (14-6) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out 12 to turn in a complete-game shutout and earn the win Wednesday against the Twins.

As his line suggests, Giolito dominated the Twins to turn in his second complete-game shutout of the season. This wasn't an isolated effort however, as he now has double-digit strikeouts in each of his past three starts and has seven or more punchouts in seven consecutive outings. In the midst of a breakout campaign, Giolito has a 3.20 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 194 strikeouts across 151.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday in a rematch against the Twins.