White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Turns in strong effort
Giolito allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings Thursday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Giolito held the powerful Red Sox lineup without an extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position. He generated an impressive 14 swinging strikes on his way to matching his highest strikeout total of the season. While Giolito has still been hit hard in a few starts, he has flashed the skillset that made him a hyped pitching prospect only two seasons ago by posting a 4.58 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 47.2 innings in eight post All-Star break starts.
