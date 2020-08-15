Giolito fell to 1-2 on the season after taking the loss in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over five innings of work, striking out five and walking two.

Nearly all of the Cardinals' damage was done in the first inning, a frame in which Giolito allowed seven baserunners without allowing a single extra-base hit. Four singles, a walk and a pair of hit batsmen led to four runs for the visitors. Giolito then settled down to allow just a single unearned run over his next four frames. through five starts, Giolito isn't following up his breakout 2019 campaign particularly well, struggling to a 4.88 ERA, with his 27.4 percent strikeout rate largely being offset by a high 12.8 percent walk rate.