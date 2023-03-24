Giolito was sitting between 91 and 94 mph with his fastball in his Cactus League start Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

For much of Giolito's career, he's averaged around 94 mph with his fastball. That number dipped to 92.7 during a subpar 2022 campaign, so it's slightly concerning that he's struggled to ramp his velocity back up. On the other hand, he's racked up 15 strikeouts across only 9.1 frames while maintaining a respectable 3.86 ERA in Cactus League games this spring. Overall, Goilito will be hoping to bounce back from last season's 4.90 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, which he posted across 161.2 frames.