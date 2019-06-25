White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Walks four in no-decision
Giolito yielded three runs on six hits and four walks across 5.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a no-decision in the loss to Boston.
Giolito looked solid through the first four innings, issuing just one walk and allowing three hits, including a solo homer to Jackie Bradley Jr. Between the fifth and sixth frames, he'd give up three hits and three walks, with a bases-loaded, two-out walk to Michael Chavis ending his evening. The 24-year-old righty has been pretty successful this season with his command after leading the AL with 90 walks in 2018. However, he's walked 11 batters over his last three outings and his ERA has jumped from 2.28 to 2.87 during that span. Gioltio will get another tough matchup at home Sunday against Minnesota.
