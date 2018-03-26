Giolito finished the Cactus League with a 2.04 ERA, walked four and struck out 17 over 17 spring innings.

Giolito was the best starter on the staff during spring training. He picked up some velocity on his fastball while commanding his entire repertoire, which includes a curveball, slider and changeup. He's in line to follow Opening Day-starter James Shields and will pitch Saturday, March 31, against the Royals in Kansas City.