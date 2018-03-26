White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Was best starter in camp
Giolito finished the Cactus League with a 2.04 ERA, walked four and struck out 17 over 17 spring innings.
Giolito was the best starter on the staff during spring training. He picked up some velocity on his fastball while commanding his entire repertoire, which includes a curveball, slider and changeup. He's in line to follow Opening Day-starter James Shields and will pitch Saturday, March 31, against the Royals in Kansas City.
More News
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Has best spring outing Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Overcomes slow start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Impressive in third spring start•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Throws in split-squad game•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Pleased despite results•
-
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Learned focus at Triple-A•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...