Giolito (3-4) recorded 11 strikeouts and earned the win Wednesday at Minnesota after giving up one run on two hits and three walks over eight innings.

The 26-year-old surrendered a third-inning homer to Nelson Cruz but otherwise allowed only one hit while making his longest start of the season. Giolito has a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB over 49.2 innings this season.