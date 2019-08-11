White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Whiffs 13 in loss
Giolito (12-6) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out 13 and taking the loss against Oakland.
The White Sox couldn't get anything going at the plate to support Giolito's strong outing in which he set a new career-high with 13 punchouts. The 25-year-old coughed up a two-run homer to Matt Olson, the only runs that either team would score in the contest. His ERA fell to 3.42 with a 171:48 K:BB over 136.2 frames in his breakout campaign. Giolito will face the Angels on the road in Friday.
