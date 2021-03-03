Giolito allowed one run on one hit while striking out four over two innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Giolito made his spring debut Tuesday and navigated around a Ronald Guzman home run in what he deemed was a successful first start. "The focus was just getting acclimated again with game speed," Giolito told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times. "Being able to control my breathing, control the pace of the game, those were my main focuses. I feel like I did pretty well." The White Sox's projected Opening Day starter struck out Joey Gallo, Khris Davis and Nick Solak consecutively over the first and second innings, including coming back from a 3-0 count on Davis. Giolito said he feels he's right where he needs to be at this point.