Giolito allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out nine over seven innings versus Cleveland on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Giolito was wildly effective Sunday, inducing two double plays to get out of trouble. He also retired the last seven batters he faced. The 26-year-old has a 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 22.2 innings this season. If he can cut down on the free passes, he should be able to find more success. Giolito is currently expected to face the Cardinals on Friday in his next start.