Giolito (2-1) allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking four across five-plus innings in a victory against the Yankees on Friday.

The 24-year-old allowed five runs and trailed through five innings, but the White Sox offense hit a pair of two-run homers to give Giolito the lead in the sixth. Then after allowing the first two batters to reach in the bottom of the frame, he left, and one inherited runner scored. Giolito is 2-1 with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings, but he also owns a 6.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through three starts. His next outing is expected to be against the Royals.