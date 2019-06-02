White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Wins seventh straight decision
Giolito (8-1) allowed five hits and struck out nine over 7.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Indians.
Giolito continued a strong stretch of pitching during which he's won six straight starts and seven straight decisions. The 24-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.03 ERA during his six-start winning streak. He controlled the zone once again, throwing 68 strikes among his 103 offerings. Walks were an issue for Giolito, who handed out 90 free passes in 2018 (4.7 BB/9), but he's walked just eight over his last 43.2 innings (1.6 BB/9). Giolito is in line to make his next start Friday on the road in Kansas City; however, the White Sox have a couple of off days this week and could opt to give him an extra day of rest.
