Giolito allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Giolito elevated his pitch count to 65 pitches and had to work through a couple of pitch-heavy innings to get there. The right-hander took an optimistic view, telling Scott Merkin of MLB.com that a pitcher needs to grind through situations that he might face during the regular season. "It's good to get reps in pitching with runners in scoring position, getting the pitch count above 20 in an inning," said Giolito. "I felt like I made good pitches when I needed to. I think the plan originally was to go four innings, but the pitch count got a little too high there." Giolito will have two more spring starts before pitching Opening Day against the Angels.