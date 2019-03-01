Giolito allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two over two innings in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Giolito, who debuted a shorter arm swing in his delivery, was victimized by a dropped fly ball that led to two unearned runs. The right-hander contributed to the messy outing, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch. He was pleased with the new delivery, but noted he needs to work on pitching out of the stretch. "The windup felt good, like I was in control and relaxed the whole time,'' Giolito told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Out of the stretch I felt like I was leaking a little bit. Need to work on pitching out of the stretch."