Giolito yielded one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Tigers on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Giolito avoided taking his 10th loss despite Detroit winning the game. He gave up an RBI single to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning but looked comfortable the rest of the way. It was Giolito's shortest outing since he was tagged for seven runs against Houston on Aug. 18. He's now sporting a disappointing 5.07 ERA with a 158:55 K:BB through 27 starts. Giolito is lined up to face the Guardians at home next week.