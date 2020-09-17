Giolito (4-3) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Giolito, two of the three hits he allowed left the yard. He gave up a solo shot to Eddie Rosario in the second inning and a two-run blast to Byron Buxton in the fourth. Meanwhile, the White Sox offense mustered just two hits all game. Giolito has a solid 3.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 86 strikeouts across 66.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track Monday in Cleveland.