The White Sox signed Sims to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims had a forgettable 2025 campaign, posting a 13.86 ERA and 13:14 K:BB over 12.1 innings for the Nationals before getting released. He signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies after that but never made it back to the majors. The 31-year-old is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Charlotte bullpen to begin 2026.