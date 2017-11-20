White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Added to 40-man roster
Basabe was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
This is not a surprise, as Basabe is one of the organization's top outfield prospects. He is coming off a down season where he hit .221/.320/.320 with five home runs and 17 steals in 107 games at High-A. Basabe still has the tools to be a 20/20 threat if he can make improvements to his hit tool. In deeper leagues, he is a worthwhile buy-low candidate, as he is still just 21 and has time to refine his game and take advantage of his impressive power/speed combination.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luis Alejandro Basabe: Switch hitter not making contact at plate•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Floundering at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Traded to White Sox•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Promising start in High-A•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Intriguing combination of power and speed at Low-A•
-
Red Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Heating up in July•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....