Basabe was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

This is not a surprise, as Basabe is one of the organization's top outfield prospects. He is coming off a down season where he hit .221/.320/.320 with five home runs and 17 steals in 107 games at High-A. Basabe still has the tools to be a 20/20 threat if he can make improvements to his hit tool. In deeper leagues, he is a worthwhile buy-low candidate, as he is still just 21 and has time to refine his game and take advantage of his impressive power/speed combination.