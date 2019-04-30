White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Back with Birmingham
Basabe (hand) has gone 1-for-8 with one walk, two strikeouts and one RBI in two games with Double-A Birmingham since his return from the 7-day injured list.
The 22-year-old outfielder played in five rehab games with Low-A Kannapolis, going 5-for-20 with one extra-base hit and four walks against seven strikeouts. Basabe played in 61 games with Birmingham last year and was 11 percent better than league average offensively despite a 28.1 percent strikeout rate. He will need to make more consistent contact as he moves up the ladder in order to let the tools shine through.
