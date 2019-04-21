White Sox's Luis Alexander Basabe: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Basabe (hand) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Kannapolis on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Basabe, one of the White Sox's top prospects, underwent surgery in late February to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Once fully healthy, he will report to Double-A Birmingham.
