Basabe was placed on the 7-day injured list with left quad tightness Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The assignment was made retroactive to June 1, so Basabe will be eligible to return as soon as this Saturday. It's unclear if he's expected to do so. The 22-year-old has hit .227/.312/.268 in 26 games for Double-A Birmingham this season after missing the beginning of the year while recovering from a broken hand.